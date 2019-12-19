Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.961-9.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.93. 2,416,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.35.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

