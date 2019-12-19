DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Down 1% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.22 million and $6,014.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.56 or 0.06555470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

