Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 7% Higher

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 122,530 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 92,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 409,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

