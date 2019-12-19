Dent (DENT) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $262,908.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, CoinBene, HitBTC, Binance, BitForex, Liquid, Lykke Exchange, Allbit, Radar Relay, Kucoin, LATOKEN, WazirX, FCoin, Coinrail, IDEX, Fatbtc and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

