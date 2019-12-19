DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $47.20 on Monday. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $47.80.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

