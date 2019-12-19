Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 494,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

