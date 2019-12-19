DigixDAO Price Down 10.7% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $17.23 or 0.00239214 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $249,083.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, BigONE, Bancor Network, Huobi, AirSwap, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

