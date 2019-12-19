Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.24.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. 33,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,126. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

