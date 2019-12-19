DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director William H. Alderman Sells 51,897 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLHC remained flat at $$4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,000. DLH Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLHC. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DLH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

