Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOOM. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.66 on Monday. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.