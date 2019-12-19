Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.82

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.82 and traded as high as $157.11. Dollar General shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 97,400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.