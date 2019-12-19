Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 7.5%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.57, 281,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 435% from the average session volume of 52,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

