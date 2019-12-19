Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DOTD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of DOTD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.88. Dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $282.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

