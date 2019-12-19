eBoost Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $145,950.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00552793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008845 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

