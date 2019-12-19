Eight Capital Begins Coverage on Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.40 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.49.

NEM opened at $40.98 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2,872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

