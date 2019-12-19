El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.52

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.52 and traded as high as $67.91. El Paso Electric shares last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

