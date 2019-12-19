Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $34.94 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $111,427.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,928,162,037 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

