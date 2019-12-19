Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 139,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 118,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $330,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

