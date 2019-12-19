Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives C$56.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Emera stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.53. 1,247,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. Emera has a 12 month low of C$41.73 and a 12 month high of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.24.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

