Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $141,530.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00603816 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Coinall, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

