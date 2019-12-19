Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.99

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.99 and traded as low as $52.21. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 3,604 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etablissementen Franz Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit