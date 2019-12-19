Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.99

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.99 and traded as low as $52.21. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 3,604 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

