Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading Up 11.7%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 136,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 102,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

