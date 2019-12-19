Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.3%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $7.12, approximately 3,970,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,494,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 71.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 548,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $3,764,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

