Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 932,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 321,778 shares.The stock last traded at $0.32 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exela Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

