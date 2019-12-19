Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $38,296.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.60 or 0.06531640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

