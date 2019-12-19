Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading Up 8.1%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 463,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 252,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

