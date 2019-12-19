Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading Up 8.1%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 463,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 252,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit