Footballcoin (XFC) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Livecoin and Exrates. Footballcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $40,939.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

