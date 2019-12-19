Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.49, 673,059 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 330,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTSV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,118,404 shares in the company, valued at $39,692,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

