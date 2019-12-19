Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.26

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 2124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB)

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

