GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.32

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 25135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

