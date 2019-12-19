Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Up 50%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 172,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

