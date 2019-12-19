Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.