Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $703,113.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00555719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,799,741 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

