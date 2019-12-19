Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Global Indemnity stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.