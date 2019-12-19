Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller Sells 6,460 Shares

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.
NYSE GMED traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,104. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
