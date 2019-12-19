Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller Sells 6,460 Shares

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,104. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

