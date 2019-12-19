GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.38. GP Strategies shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,957 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in GP Strategies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

