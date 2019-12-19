Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1121882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Get Groupon alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.