Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $435,928.92.

GWRE traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. 988,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 169.48, a P/E/G ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

