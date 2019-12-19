Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

