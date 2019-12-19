Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.
Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.