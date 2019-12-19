Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Todd J. Meredith Sells 9,707 Shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 15,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

