Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of HT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,452. The firm has a market cap of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jay H. Shah bought 73,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.46 per share, with a total value of $2,976,965.88. Insiders purchased a total of 94,887 shares of company stock worth $3,252,439 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $751,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

