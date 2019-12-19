Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 582,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 256,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,894. The company has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.