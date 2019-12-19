iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IBDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 128,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,809. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

