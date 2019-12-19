iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBCD)

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBCD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

