iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

