Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of IOG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.21). 1,143,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 58,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

