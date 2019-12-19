Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.34. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 236.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.82%.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

