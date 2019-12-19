Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 4,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

