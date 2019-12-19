Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.
Shares of INOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 4,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
