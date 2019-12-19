Insider Buying: Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases 36,300 Shares of Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73).

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 535 ($7.04). 1,293,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. Beazley PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.