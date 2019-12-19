Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $277,440.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 282,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

